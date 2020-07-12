How not to let the holidays overshadow your child’s December birthday

It's a day of celebration, friends, and gifts. But kids who have December birthdays, their special day can be overshadowed by the holidays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Children love their birthdays. It’s a day of celebration, friends, and gifts. But kids who have December birthdays, their special day can be overshadowed by the holidays. Here are a few ideas to not let that happen to your child.

Simple things that you may not normally think of can make a world of difference. For example, use birthday themed paper plates, cups and wrapping paper. Nothing with a holiday theme. When you combine a holiday theme with the birthday theme then it takes away from the specialness of the birthday. If possible, celebrate with birthday cake and ice cream in a different room in the house then where all the holiday decorations are.

The most common complaint of people with December birthdays is that they get a combination gift for both Christmas and their birthday. For family members, you let a child know that their birthday is special when you buy two separate gifts. Remember that the child has no control of when they’re born. Giving a child a gift specifically for their birthday acknowledges that their birthday is special. Some families will have a mini-celebration mid-year to make their child’s birthday a little extra special.

Now, not everyone agrees with making December birthdays more special. There are definitely two schools of thought about the topic. Children’s birthdays are special and celebrated at school, recognized by family and friends. So why not help their December birthday stand out a bit.