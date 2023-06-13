Pandemic precautions becoming permanent solutions in downtown Greensboro

The pandemic changed out eating habits. Now one Triad city is making what was a temporary solution, permanent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the past three years 'eating out' has taken on a different meaning.

"Eating habits definitely changed, actually just more takeout, and wanting to take it home because there wasn't more available seating outside," said Andrew Stouch who was visiting Greensboro Tuesday afternoon.

During the pandemic, many restaurants and bars in the city and elsewhere expanded outdoors to keep customers spread out.

While restrictions are long gone, the city found out patrons like DeDe Brown and Stouch wanted to keep outdoor dining options open.

"I think not coming from around here, I loved the outdoor seating, I didn't know the area very well, it seemed safe, it seems comfortable, I don't have to be around people that I don't know," explained Brown.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. is partnering with a company that helps communities reshape and rethink downtowns and main streets.

Together they're installing 13 outdoor patios where temporary patios initially took over parking spaces.

"I like the outdoor seating, I think it's helping me come to Greensboro more," said Brown.

Most are on Elm St. Safety was top of mind, DGI says the patios can withstand a car hitting them at 30 miles per hour.

"I like that they put up the railing around it so it seemed a lot safer. I like that there was a lot of space," exclaimed Brown.

Each patio should allow eight to 10 additional dining seats.

Natty Greene's employee, Desean Boyd says it's coming at the right time of year when the demand for outdoor seating is high.

"I think it's going to bring us more customers honestly. I mean it's giving us a little bit more room to eat and it's like an additional add on to what we got already," said Boyd.

DGI fronted most of the money for the patios with some help from the City of Greensboro. In all, the entire project cost about $400,000. They say it is the largest financial investment DGI has ever made downtown.