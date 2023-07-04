Easter egg hunts adapting to wet weather

Rainy weather is interrupting plans this Easter weekend. Some Triad event organizers are coming up with other times and locations for their hunts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some kids wait all year long to fill their Easter baskets to the rim.

"We line them up all down the fields and in the different age groups and spread them out as good as we can it takes hours to put them out in in just a few minutes they suck them up like a vacuum cleaner," said Carla Huffman with the City of Eden.

However, this time around the conditions haven't been the best for it.

"So, last weekend when they were canceled because of the rain he was completely and utterly devastated and then this weekend when they were canceled again because of the rain he was also completely and utterly devastated," said Davidson County resident Karly Larimore.

Not once, but twice Larimore's four boys have missed out on their annual Easter egg hunt because of a rather wet forecast.

Now groups, like the City of Eden are coming up with other times and locations to host their hunts.

Eden has moved their hunt at Freedom Park to Monday, April 10th at 1:00 p.m.

"The seniors at the senior center they stuff eggs every day and do 100 eggs a day we've probably got 10,000 eggs so that's why we can't just cancel it," said recreation supervisor, Carla Huffman.

Two Triad churches aren't putting all of their eggs in one basket.

"If it's raining weather is not permitting, if it's messy out there what we're planning on doing; we already have all the eggs in a bag in a container that we can actually just give to the kids," said pastor Kraig Spivey with Sheraton Park Free Will Baptist Church.

"The rains been difficult for us because we've already moved it once actually it was actually scheduled it for last week, but we're gonna do it this Saturday and see what happens and we might have to move it around again," said Griffith Baptist Church pastor, Zack Decker.

Years of rain plans made some churches well-rehearsed in moving eggs from the field to the floor.

"The past two years we've been able to move that inside and so we do mini egg hunts that are in our classrooms of the church," said Calvary Church's Sarah Tuttle.

With hundreds of hours of stuffing and thousands of eggs to hide, community leaders are hoping people will show up.

"The Bible says trust in the lord with all your heart and lean not into your own understanding. My understanding would say hey cancel it do it another day but if we acknowledge him, he'll direct our path he'll take care of it I just believe he's in control of it," said Spivey.