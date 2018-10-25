A couple from Eden, North Carolina is celebrating a $1 million win from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing!

Jerry and Jo Mears like to relax at their place at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.

On a recent trip to their getaway home, Jerry bought some Mega Millions tickets, which at the time had a jackpot totaling $1 billion.

"I just felt lucky," the retiree said.

So he stopped at Whistle Stop on Old Franklin Turnpike in Union Hall and bought $30 worth of tickets.

Jerry matched all first five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number, giving him a prize of $1 million.

He found out he won $1 million at 3 a.m. and waited until 6:30 a.m. to wake up his wife Jo to tell her the exciting news.

“I said, ‘How does it feel to be a millionaire?’” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “She thought I was crazy.”

The couple redeemed their prize on Wednesday from the Virginia Lottery.

Jo, who is a dental hygienist, said the winnings will help take care of their three daughters.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

