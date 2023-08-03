Triad woman who traveled abroad for surgery says it can save time and money

While it isn't traditional, it isn't uncommon. Many Americans go to other countries to get both cosmetic and elective surgeries.

EDEN, N.C. — Officials say the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico were crossing the border so one of them could get a cosmetic surgery.

Two years ago, Brenna Talley took the trip from Eden to Tijuana, Mexico on a medical vacation. There she got weight loss surgery.

Talley says she decided to get her procedure abroad because they gave her more control of the process, it was also significantly cheaper.

Talley says she spent months researching health care facilities in Mexico. During her search, she narrowed it down to a few facilities with positive reviews.

She then joined several social media groups to ask providers questions. Talley says the hospital offering a chaperone was a big selling point.

"We were picked up at the airport, driven to our hotel, driven to our testing, driven to the hospital. We were always with someone whenever we were driving, we were with a guide or whatever, but at no point did I feel uncomfortable," said Talley.

Talley says her experience was seamless and the surgery was a success.

Depending on what kind of insurance you have, going out of the country to get a procedure could be a lot cheaper.

Talley says what would have been a $22,000 procedure in North Carolina cost her about $6,000 in Mexico, including travel.

Laura Packard advocates for affordable health care. She encourages law makers to work together to make procedures equal to or cheaper than what is costs in other countries.

"It's making sure that insurance covers what you need at an affordable cost, it's lowering your maximum out-of-pockets. So, you may have insurance, but if your out-of-pocket cost is $7,000 and your surgery is $5,000 guess what it's a lot cheaper to go to Mexico," said Packard.

Packard encourages people considering going out of the states for a procedure to be smart consumers.