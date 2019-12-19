GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard of Elf on a Shelf but what about Elf on a...School?!

Northern Guilford Elementary Principal Dr. Robert Richmond took the Elf on a Shelf thing to a whole new level - he took it to the roof!

Principal Richmond dressed as an elf, sat on the roof of the school and watched for acts of kindness as kids were being dropped off.

He placed himself in different locations inside the school at various times during the day, and looked for kind gestures.

Sign up for our daily newsletter Let's Get 2 It!

MERRY AND BRIGHT STORIES:

RELATED: Cousin Eddie is part of Greensboro home's Christmas lights display

RELATED: 'Thank you from the bottom of my heart' | Downtown Greensboro restaurant holding Christmas fundraiser for worker's grandchildren

RELATED: Santa Cam and friends spread Christmas cheer, thousands of dollars throughout Charlotte

RELATED: NC boy with failing heart returns home to find mailbox overflowing with Christmas cards and much more