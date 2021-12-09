Methods to help encourage others

Body language, Blanca Cobb shares ways to offer supporting words to people in need.

When times get hard, we could all use a little support. A little encouragement can go a long way. Encouragement can give someone confidence and the boost they need to try something challenging that they wouldn’t otherwise. When you have confidence in someone they don’t have at the moment, that can be a life-changer for them.

Sometimes, you might criticize when they encourage others. You tell someone what they did wrong in the hopes if they’d do better. For example, you might say something like, “You could’ve gotten the promotion if you didn’t slack off so much.” This approach will backfire.

Encouragement is more than telling someone that they can do something. When someone isn’t sure about something, then find out exactly what they’re unsure of. When you know what’s holding them back, then you give more specific encouragement.