Impact of single vs. two parent households on children

Today is National Single Parenting Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Single Parenting Day. According to Statista, approximately 15.78 million children lived with single moms, and 3.44 million lived with single dads in 2022. Historically, single parenthood gets a bad rap.

The fallacy is that two-parent households are better for children. This isn’t necessarily true. It’s not about the number of parents: two vs. one. It’s about the quality of the relationship between the parent and child and the quality of time spent together.

There isn’t a simple answer about the advantages of a single-parent home for children’s development. If a single-parent home provides peace, whereas a two-parent home provides a chaotic environment, then a calm home life is better. Forcing a family just because there are two parents isn’t healthy. What would the children learn about the partnership from a loveless marriage with high tension? Single parents can also provide stable and nurturing home environments for their kids.

Many factors impact both two-parent and single-parent homes. Depending on parenting styles, children’s personalities and temperaments, economic resources, and social support from family and friends, children may have to be more independent or assume more responsibilities, which means that they may become self-reliant at younger ages.