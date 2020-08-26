Fall doesn't mean the end of your garden or plant bed

The experts at Ciener Botanical Gardens in Kernersville tell us the secrets.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — High temperatures are just now beginning to slip a bit. When you start to feel lower humidity we all know that fall is just around the corner. Some people think that at this time we just let our gardens go and give up until spring but that is not the case.

"Fall in North Carolina is not time to drop your garden. We have so many varieties of plants that can still offer so much in the way of beauty and color to our gardens," said Adrienne Roethling of the Paul Ciener Botanical Gardens.

"So many flowers and berry-producing plants like the American Beautyberry can make your garden flourish for another few months before the evergreens take enter stage," continued Roethling.