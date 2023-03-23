Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old who died in Greensboro house fire

Family and friends remembered the life of 3-year-old Cash Whitaker. Whitaker was the child who died in a Greensboro house fire last week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A candlelight vigil was held for a three-year-old boy who died in a house fire last week.

Thursday night tea candles spelled out "Cash" in honor of Cash Whitaker.

Whitaker and his close friend died in the fire Cash's mother was also injured.

According to the family, Cash's mother was pregnant and had to deliver her baby two months early.

Cash's mother was video chatted into the vigil alongside family and friends as they remembered the little boy's life taken too soon.

