Fostering more love and less stress in your child's life

Infants and toddlers thrive when their world seems loving, safe, and predictable. This kind of environment helps them to grow stronger – not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

80% of brain growth happens before age 3, so it is critical that children feel safe and secure during these early years. When you express love and respond to their needs, you teach children that they can count on you. Over time, showing and responding to love helps children learn to manage their feelings and behavior. As they grow, feeling secure in their relationships gives them the confidence they need to explore, learn and take on life’s challenges.

Maximizing love and managing stress is so important to childhood development, it is one of the five basic skills developed by scientists at Harvard University to help young children reach their full potential. Believe it or not, children can feel stress from a very young age. Babies don’t just detect our tension. They are affected by it. Stress is contagious. Babies and young children can also develop their own stress. Things like a change in their normal routine or being scared or hungry can trigger stress in a small child. Young children don’t know how to express their emotions, so we often see stress through physical changes:

Crying or fussing more

Change in sleeping habits

Change in eating habits

Less responsive when you talk to them