How a family vacation at the beach can re-center your mind

Eric Chilton talks about how a low-key family beach trip helped to put the world into perspective.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I decided to take the family to the beach for my vacation last week. Just us and a beach house. A quiet laid back week with board games and food. It was everything I needed...correction... everything WE needed.

With a pandemic and racial unrest I felt the need to get back to what I call "Our Center" meaning focusing on positives within our family.  Positives can come in many shapes and sizes. For example, our closeness and our humor are two powerful positives in our family. That muscle was certainly exercised over the week. LOL

But also the lessons that we hope to pass on to our children about doing the right thing and treating others with respect and love. There were lots of teaching moments that i think made us all feel more grounded.

And you cant forget just pure fun! Watching the younger two kids play on the beach was like medicine to me. Walking with my teen aged twins and talking about their upcoming senior year and college was filled with memorable moments that helped all 3 of us as we take the next life steps ahead.

In the end I came back with a new love for life and a renewed sense of "place" and peace.

I would advise all of you to stop .....and love. Because there's nothing more satisfying then feeling the love of family and knowing that maybe as a parent you can put some good people in the world that will respect and love ALL people on this planet.
