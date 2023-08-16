ABSS approves 2nd mold removal project

The district says the non-toxic mold found in Andrews and Newlin Elementary was caused by their fresh air system being out of sync with the chiller. A district official explains that the balance of fresh and cool air was off, enabling mold to grow.



"We do have a contingency plan both for staff and students and we will give them the support they need as we navigate through the mediation to make sure they are prepared in their classrooms," ABSS Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves said.



The district says they are finalizing mold removal in Andrews Elementary. Thursday, they are expecting an inspection report that could give them the green light for teachers to move-in the school by the end of the week.



The district says when all this work is done and repairs made, it will have cost more than one million dollars. Because of that price tag the district put a pause on some other planned building improvements.