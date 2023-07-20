Kids and Car Safety President Janette Fennell says more people leave their children in cars than you’d think and adds that there are ways to prevent this.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-month-old baby is dead after being left in a hot car. This happened Wednesday in Macclenny.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest is “anticipated,” but have not released details on what happened.

First Coast News talked to an expert in hot car deaths and she says this is something that happens way too often.

“This can and does happen to absolutely anyone,” said Kids and Car Safety President Janette Fennell.

Fennell says more people leave their children in cars than you’d think and adds that there are ways to prevent this.

“When you get to your destination, get out of the car and open the back door, just to make sure nothing or nobody is left in the backseat,” said Fennell.

She says in addition to checking the backseat, you can leave a stuffed animal in your front seat as a reminder of the baby.

Fennell says parents should also have a system with their child care center to make sure no one is left behind.

Here’s what she suggests saying to your provider:

“If a baby is sick and we are on vacation, I will call and let you know the baby isn’t coming in but if you don’t have the baby and you don’t have a call from me, here’s every emergency number to call,” said Fennell.