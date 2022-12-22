Carousel Christmas in the Park | Burlington’s historic Dentzel Carousel spins again!

The park is holding a Carousel Christmas in the Park event to showcase renovations made to the Dentzel Carousel. Anyone can take a spin free of charge until Dec. 31.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel is back open and ready to take you on a spin!

Thursday, the park hosted a ribbon cutting and a ceremonial first ride to kick off the grand re-opening of its 100-year-old carousel which is now fully renovated.

Carousel Christmas in the Park event will continue up until Saturday, Dec. 31. with all rides on the carousel free of charge.

The carousel was first installed in City Park in 1948, the hand-carved merry-go-round is much-loved by generations of Burlington residents.

More about the Dentzel Carousel

Burlington’s historic, hand-carved Dentzel Carousel is a treasured part of the City’s history. It is work-of-art in motion that visitors experience and engage with as they hop on board for a ride.

The City of Burlington purchased the Carousel in 1948 from an amusement park in Genoa, Ohio. It was built by the famed Dentzel Carousel Company around 1910 near Philadelphia. There are only 25 Dentzel Carousels still in operation in the United States. Locations include Disneyland, the San Francisco Zoo, Six Flags over Texas, and Raleigh’s Pullen Park.

Burlington’s City manager in 1948, W.H. Carper, had a vision that the Carousel would bring great joy to the citizens of Burlington. It turned out he was correct. In 1948 when the Carousel first cranked up in City Park, there were reportedly 12,000 attendees on opening day. Rides cost 5 cents.

For a city the size of Burlington, the Carousel was considered quite a treat. Residents from surrounding communities came to ride the Carousel and it soon became a regional draw.

While City Park was once on the western edge of Burlington, the city’s boundaries have expanded. Now, the Carousel sits in pretty much the geographic center (or heart) of the city.

