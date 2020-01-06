CPR safety tips to keep you safe on the water

Bagwell mentioned that they tend to see incidents fade as the summer goes along, a trend he credits to people getting more accustomed to being around the water.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As the weather warms up, activity on local waterways continues to increase. Getting out on local lakes and rivers can be fun, but it's important to know how to be safe.

Rural Metro Public information officer Jeff Bagwell gave some insight into CPR safety.

"CPR is critical, and it’s not that you have to be certified or trained or have a card in your pocket. A lot of times people won’t do CPR correctly because they’re afraid they’re going to break a rib or they’re going to hurt someone," Bagwell said.

Bagwell mentioned that they tend to see incidents fade as the summer goes along, a trend he credits to people getting more accustomed to being around the water.

He also noted three steps that are important in the CPR process if you come across a situation that warrant it.

First off, it's important to get the victim out of the water. If you can get them to shore, that can greatly help first responders as they arrive at the scene.

Second, it's important to get an open airway. If the victim coughs up water, it can be a danger if they're not on their side. If water gets into the victim's lungs, it can lead to other problems.

Lastly, Bagwell says to start compressions as early and as quickly as you can.