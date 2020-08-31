My 2 Cents: Happy 18th birthday Chilton twins!

Eric Chilton's twins turned 18 today. Eric reflects on the adventure.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I don't have the words to express how much my first TWO born mean to me. Most of you have sort of watched them grow up through television. From that first commercial back in 2003 that showed me feeding them in high chairs when I moved back to the Triad from Tampa to today as I show you, two fine young men, at their 18th birthday celebration dinner.

Without going into great detail.... these two have been through a lot. Our journey has had bumps in the road but I have to say that they are MY heroes. These two are the most loving, self-aware, emotionally mature people I have ever met. I will always be in amazement for what they have accomplished and the people they've become.

I hope this My 2 Cents gets across my love for them.

Happy birthday, guys. You have my heart forever.