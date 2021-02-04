Explore Greensboro's art scene with public scavenger hunt

ArtsGreensboro holds month-long scavenger hunt for 'I Heart Arts Month.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The streets of Greensboro are full of imagination and creativity.

In 2015, the city proclaimed April as ‘I Heart Arts Month.’

This month, Arts Greensboro is hosting a public arts scavenger hunt to highlight local artists and their artwork.

The scavenger hunt will cover 44 different sites around the city.

For safety, participants can share the experience “socially distanced” with a team or alone.

ArtsGreenboro Director of Development Catena Bergevin said the scavenger hunt was a three-hour event two years ago, but this year it will span for the entire month of April.

“People said, ‘I have driven by that mural, or that sculpture every day to and from work. I never really looked at it. I didn’t know who that artist was. I never really thought about that piece and this was really an amazing way for me to appreciate the vibrant arts scene that we have in this city,’” Bergevin explained.

The sites include everything from street art to sculptures.

People will compete in challenges along the way by either answering questions or uploading a selfie or video near different works of art.

Once registered, donations can be made to the ArtsFund to help support local artists and organizations.

There is also a chance to win prizes.

“The arts are really in the DNA of Greensboro. They have been a sense of pride to our city for generations,” Bergevin said.

Since the start of the competition on April 1, ArtsGreensboro said there are participants who have already visited more than half of the sites.