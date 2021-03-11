'Folks need help right now' | Caregiving puts an emotional and financial strain on families

Caregiving 101's Scott Silknitter explains what needs to be done to help the 48 million caregivers in our country.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are 48 million caregivers in the U.S. according to AARP. The majority of those people are not just taking care of a loved one, but they're working full-time or part-time jobs.

"What's disappointing is folks need help right now, and they're not getting help right now," Scott Silknitter, Caregiving 101, said.

An average caregiver spends about $7,500 a year for their loved one. The average social security payment in January 2021 was $1,543.

"Almost half of a social security check is going to caregiving costs. That is a significant financial burden," Silknitter said.

Silknitter said caregiving can also weigh emotionally on people.

"Nothing like this ever happens at the right time, right? There's always something unexpected that happens at the worst time," Silknitter said.

There as hope with the president's spending bill, but with paid family leave possibly being nixed, caregivers need other options.

Silknitter suggested employers offer long term care in their benefits or education classes for people on Medicare.

"When a crisis happens, its usually a short term thing. If more companies offered that so an employee knew that they could leave for a little bit and come back, if it was unpaid or paid, either way, that would be a significant benefit to that person," Silknitter said.

He went on to say that we might not be able to control what our employees or even the government chooses to do, but if you're a caregiver, you can choose to help yourself by taking time for yourself.