4 fun things to do with the kids on a Snow Day

From the International Civil Rights Center & Museum to Winterfest we’ve got all you need for an enjoyable day in Greensboro for a snow day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for something fun in Triad to do with the kids on a Snow Day? We’ve got a few things in mind.

Winterfest

Make sure to lace-up the skates and hit the ice with WFMY News 2 Winterfest. The event makes for an enjoyable time in downtown Greensboro with fun for all ages.

Winterfest is located at 123 W. Lewis Street in Greensboro. Go ice skating with the whole family from now until Jan. 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5 to skate and $1 will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Have an Indoor Picnic

From deviled eggs, ham and cheese sandwiches, pigs in a blanket, fun games to scavenger hunts make the most of a warm and cozy day at home with an indoor picnic perfect for the whole family full of all your favorite dishes.

Bake a Cake or Fun Treat

No time is a better time than whipping up some childhood memories while cooking up a sweet treat in the kitchen during some snowy weather. From angel food cake to sponge cake, red velvet, chocolate, and even pound cake. Enjoy some tasty treats with the kids while partaking in some quality time.

Get Outside

Hey! I know it’s a snow day and they're often enjoyed indoors but don’t be afraid to step on outside and enjoy some snow or what’s left of it for that matter. Take a spin outdoors when road conditions are safe and enjoy a little fresh air. Turn on those favorite tunes and sit back and relax.

International Civil Rights Center & Museum

Take a visit by the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro. The museum located at 134 S. Elm Street is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.