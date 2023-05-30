Free stuff and budget-friendly activities for families to do in the Triad this summer!

Check out this list of free and cheap activities for kids and families to enjoy around the Triad this summer!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — If you and your family are looking for some warm weather fun in the Triad, look no further.

Check out this list of free and cheap activities for kids and families to enjoy around the Piedmont this summer! If you see an event not listed that is family-friendly, please email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

"Free Fishing Day" in North Carolina on July 4 — Anyone (NC residents and non-residents) can fish in any public body of water without a fishing license.

You may also enjoy: LIST | Strawberry farms open for the 2023 season!

Greensboro

TowneBank Beach Music Festival- The festival returns to Downtown Greensboro and tickets can be purchased in advance online. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

ENERGY at the Park — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Mondays through Thursdays, June 26 through Aug. 10. Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department said rising first graders, 5-years-old to 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports to, games, crafts, and a free lunch. For more information, please visit the city's website HERE.

Locations include:

Hampton Park - 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

Heath Park - Holts Chapel Rd.

Sussman Street Park - 229 Sussman St.

Woodmere Park - 2100 Autumn Dr.

Kids Klub at LeBauer Park — From art classes, dance classes, playtime, and story time, Kid's Klub will offer a variety of events for kids to do throughout the summer. Check out their calendar for the latest updates, cancellations, and more.

Kids Bowl Free at Triad Lanes – Two free games of bowling this spring and summer for kids as an initiative to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time their time. Click HERE to register.

Spraygrounds — Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day Weekend for families Mondays to Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find out more HERE on the city's website.

Tuesdays at the Trailhead — Drop in and get moving with free weekly fitness classes. Each week, there will be a different instructor leading Zumba, Athletic Conditioning, Power Yoga, HIIT, and more! Find out more HERE on their website.

Winston-Salem

Free Downtown Winston Summer Music Series — Summer Music Series will be returning for its 25th season! Featuring Downtown Jazz, Summer on Liberty Street. Find out more info HERE on their website.

Flashback Fridays at MUSE — The museum is hosting free outdoor films in the parking lot of MUSE Winston-Salem at 226 S. Liberty Street until they complete museum renovations. On June 23 they will be showing Jaws and on Aug.11 they will be playing Dirty Dancing. Follow their Facebook page for more upcoming events.

High Point

Kids Bowl Free Program at High Point Bowling Center - Kids 15 and under get two free games every day when they register for the program - You can register HERE.

High Point City Lake Pool- The brand-new renovated pool reopened for the first time in nearly four years. Built-in the 1930s, the original pool was one of the largest in the southeast. In addition to the new lap pool, there is a new splash pad, a leisure pool for the kiddos, new water slides, and my favorite a new lazy river. Here's where you can purchase tickets ahead of time.

Burlington

Burlington City Park Amusement Park rides- Take a spin on the newly renovated Carousel, ride through a tunnel on the park's miniature Train, or even take the kiddos on a circular boat ride with all rides under $2 per ride! Find out more on the city's website HERE.

Preteen Summer Kickoff Party — It's a summertime party at Thataways, but for 3rd-5th Grade Students only! Come dance, play arcade games, and hang out with your friends. Concessions are available for purchase. A parent/guardian must sign in and sign out students. Pre-registration required. Here's where you can signup.

We'll continue to add to this list throughout the summer and as events come up. If you see an event not listed that is family-friendly, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.