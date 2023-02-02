The Greensboro Children's Museum is back open under a new name!

The Miriam P. Brenner Children's Museum, formerly known as the Greensboro Children's Museum is now back open after major renovations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Miriam P. Brenner Children's Museum, formerly known as the Greensboro Children's Museum is officially open again.

The museum closed for a month due to major construction.

It received updates to the facility, including a brand-new exhibit.

The museum now has new flooring, a public announcement system, a security system, and a new construction zone exhibit among other updates.

"We had a leaking roof, it was hot or cold in different parts of the museum that was supposed to be cold or hot at different times, and there is a lot of carpeting and exhibits that were as old as this museum. The museum was founded in 1999, so that’s almost 24 years of this stuff! So we started this capital campaign to repair, replace, and update a lot of this stuff," Director of Advancement and Community, Joe Rieke explained.

A new roof, new heating and air conditioning, and new floors, are some of the upgrades that made the museum like-new again. Triad natives who attended this museum as a kid in the 90s are probably bringing their kids at this point.