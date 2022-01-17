'I think I kind of want that everyday' | Families in Greensboro sled down snow-covered hills

Families take advantage of snow day and enjoy sledding, snowball fights and sleeping in.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's no days like snow days.

"We haven't had this much snow in like 3 years and I'm just really excited to have snow again," one girl sledding said.

Families in Greensboro took advantage of the snow covered hills and were getting some serious speed as they sledded down.

"The rush of the wind in your face...and then you're trying to swerve not to get in the creek. The rush of it and the adrenaline is so much fun," the Greensboro girl said.

"It was really fun," another kid said.

"It's very fast and very fun," another little girl said.

It was something fun for all ages. Parents were sledding with their kids and even some grandparents were out in the cold.

"We were supposed to babysit for the weekend and snow was in the forecast and we said bring 'em on! It's been a ball," Boo Boo Watkins said.

Boo Boo and her husband Tommy were snowed in with their grandchildren who live in Raleigh.

"We said they can stay until we can get them back. It has been fun, a little adventure," Tommy said.

It was a kind of fun that no matter how cold it gets, will warm your heart and have you wishing everyday was a snow day!