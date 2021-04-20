Greensboro nannies host two-day diaper drive

The Gate City Professional Nannies is partnering with Nanny by Design to host a two-day diaper drive event to benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Gate City Professional Nannies love to come together.

The group is comprised of nearly 90 nannies who live throughout Greensboro.

“Sometimes we do morning playdates, sometimes we do afternoon playdates and it’s just fun because nannies get to socialize a little bit and so do the kids,” Linda Howell said.

The group does more than socialize.

Howell said the organization participates in various community service projects throughout the year.

“We’ve walked 5K’s before and done different things like that as a group,” Howell said.

This month is no different.

After WFMY News 2’s story aired about the growing need for diapers at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina due to the coronavirus pandemic, Howell said she had to do something about it.

“From the piece you played on WFMY a few weeks ago, some people can’t afford diapers or have to pick between diapers and food and their child can only have one diaper a day,” Howell said.

“And that is very sad.”

The Gate City Professional Nannies will partner with the company Nanny by Design to host a two-day diaper event that will take place on April 30-May 1.

All items collected will benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

“I think we’ve all struggled at one time or another and if we’ve had young children, diapers are important and we need to help each other out when others are struggling,” Howell explained.

The two-day drive will take place at Lake Daniel.

Friday, April 30 will be a Diaper Drive Playdate. Children will be able to play and help stuff vehicles with the diapers that are collected.

Friday’s event will be from 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 will be a Drop-Off Diaper Drive.

Saturday’s event will be from noon-3:00 p.m.

The group is collecting baby diapers, pull ups and baby wipes.