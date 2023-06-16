Habitat Greensboro dedicates 65th Raising Roofs home

On Friday, Habitat Greensboro dedicated its 65th Raising Roofs house in partnership with the Greensboro Builders Association in honor of its 65th anniversary.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Builders Association has partnered with Habitat Greensboro bi-annually for Raising Roofs since 2003.

The partnership was able to build its 65th home during Greensboro Builders Association's 65th anniversary of Raising Roofs. In previous years, four to ten homes were usually built in one week. But this year, only one house was constructed.

This year's home was built for a woman named Hasinah. She was sharing a two-bedroom apartment with her four youngest children when she unexpectedly came across the Homeownership Program.

She dreamed of owning her own home but due to rebuilding her career after relocating, Hasinah had limited resources.

This year, the Raising Roofs project gifted Hasinah her dream.

“Thank you for building this house with the very best that you have and with your heart in it," Hasinah said at the dedication. "Just allowing God to use you and your organization to give me and my family this opportunity. Thank you all so much.”

John Hodgin who is the owner of John Hodgin Construction Co, member of the Greensboro Builders Association, and chair of this year’s Raising Roofs project spoke at the ceremony. He was also pleased with the project.

“I would like to thank the Greensboro Builders Association and Habitat for allowing us to come together to work in partnership these many years to build affordable housing for folks in Greensboro," Hodgin said.

Hasinah will soon be under her new roof and will pay an affordable mortgage that is less than 30% of her income.