Local flower florist overwhelmed for Mother's Day Weekend

Plants and Answers Florist in Downtown Greensboro is working around the clock to fulfill delivery orders for Mother's Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a busy Thursday at Plants and Answers Florist in Downtown Greensboro.

Owner Clark Goodin said his crew has been working around the clock preparing for Mother’s Day Weekend.

“This year it’s almost like 2019 all over again,” Goodin said.

“We’ve been very busy. I feel very blessed and the phone has been ringing a lot.”

He said his crew was also overwhelmed.

Goodin said due to covid-19, he had to let go of some of his workers.

“So being short two designers you can definitely tell the difference,” Goodin said.

“Instead of five people making designs, I’ve got three people making designs so it’s going to make us work a lot later than we’d normally like it.”

Goodin said his crew has still been able to keep up with the demand.

He has some advice for those who haven’t placed their flower delivery orders yet.

“My best advice on Mother’s Day, the sooner the better,” Goodin said.

“We’re kind of in the crunch period now where we’ve kind of maxed out on how many designs we can make and deliver.”

He said customers can still pick up flowers at the shop.

“We try to keep designs made up in our display cooler,” Goodin explained.

“If they do walk in and want it right away, we usually have five or six designs they can pick from.”

He also recommends purchasing a plant instead.

“We can dress it up in a nice container and put a pretty bow on it,” Goodin said.

“A lot of moms do like plants instead of cut flowers because they can use it all summer.”