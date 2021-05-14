Mother and daughter promote kid entrepreneurs with pop-up shop event

A mother-daughter duo is on a mission to educate other families about the importance entrepreneurship and creating generational wealth.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cryshaunda Rorie and her five-year-old daughter Blair Lattimore of High Point love to play dress up.

So much so, they decided to create their own children’s boutique for girls.

“I. Am Blair’s Closet, LLC is a premiere fashionable affordable find for tiny tots,” Rorie said.

“We carry an array of toddler clothing. We have our own lip-gloss line; we have our own purse line for kids.

Their merchandise is sold online and inside of a local beauty supply store.

The mother-daughter duo started I. Am Blair’s Closet, LLC three years ago when Blair was just two years old.

“I am a cancer survivor and one of the things I wanted to make sure as far as Blair, was that if anything happened to me that she had some type of generational wealth to continue to live if I wasn’t here,” Rorie explained.

This month the two are hosting the Boss Baby Kidpreneur Pop Up Shop.

The pop-up shop will feature more than 20 kid entrepreneurs from across North Carolina.

“We have ‘I Matter Book’ which is a book written by three brothers and their mother,” Rorie said.

“We have ‘Binky Blockers’ which is a little girl who is eight and she sells glasses and sunglasses that are specifically for kids.”

Rorie said she hopes the event will inspire other families and show children the importance of independence and hard work.

“It’s exciting to see that kids are still you know doing things businesswise for themselves and that they have parents and guardians behind them that are creating some form of generational wealth for them,” Rorie said.

Blair has some advice for kids who may want to start a business.

“Keep up the good work and stay true to yourself,” Blair Said.