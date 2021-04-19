My 2 Cents: Let's call people more

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares why phone calls can work better than text messaging in certain situations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting in contact with people is so easy these days.

With a push of a button, you can send an email or text message to anyone around world.

Just the other day I sent an old childhood friend a “Hope you’re doing well text.”

We texted back and forth a little bit, but the conversation really didn’t go anywhere.

It actually ended with an unanswered question.

Several days passed and I didn’t hear back, so I decided to give them a call.

To my surprise, we talked on the phone for nearly three hours.

We talked about our highs and some of our lows.

It was very therapeutic for the both of us.

It made me think why don’t we talk on the phone more.

Texting can sometimes limit our communication.

It can very short and to the point which can cause us to miss out on important details and information.

Texting can also cause misunderstandings.

Without hearing someone’s tone, texts can sometimes come across as uninterested.

With a phone call you can hear if someone is happy or sad.

A phone call just seems more personal.

It’s easy to send a text, but a call takes more effort and can make someone feel very special.

Now don’t get me wrong, texting has its advantages, but we shouldn’t solely rely on them to communicate with others.

If there is someone special in your life that you haven’t heard from in a while, instead of sending them a text or an email, pick up the phone and give them a call.

Just hearing your voice may really make their day.