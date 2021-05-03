My 2 Cents: The best Mother's Day gift

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares ways you can spend quality time with mom on Mother's Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mother’s Day is just under a week away.

If you’re like me, you’ve probably spent the last few weeks trying to figure out the best Mother’s Day gift.

For me, this will be my first Mother’s Day in a few years where I will get to spend the weekend with my family.

So of course, I want it to be a memorable weekend.

Should I get my mom another purse?

Or how about some new jewelry?

All the ideas that come to my mind, just don't seem right.

After a little bit of prying around and asking a series of questions, my mom said she just wants love and to spend quality time with her family.

She says having her daughters home for the weekend is the best gift she could ask for.

Countryliving.com lists several activities to help you celebrate your mother’s special day in a safe way.

My favorite on the list is watching a mother-daughter movie together.

This is a great time to cozy up on the couch and watch one of your favorite flicks.

Treat her to a meal.

Let mom take the day off from cooking.

There are several restaurants that offer delivery, pickup, or even outdoor seating.

Or how about taking a walk down memory lane by flipping through old photo albums or watching old family videos.

Don’t’ get me wrong, purses, jewelry and tangible gifts are great, but quality time and creating memories are even better.

So, whatever you choose to do, pick something that makes mom feel loved and appreciated.