GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're stuck at home and bored during this pandemic, why not try an escape room?

Breakout Games in Greensboro is offering live escape rooms online.

"Just because we're in quarantine, doesn't mean we have to stop creating memories," Bryce Anderson, co-owner of Breakout Games, said.

It will essentially be like your typical escape room. You'll have sixty minutes to solve a series of puzzles, safes, and locks. However, instead of you and your team being locked in a room, a representative will be there for you.

Your team will tell that representative what to do, and you'll try to help them escape.

This is a way for people to do something fun together, instead of being on social media or streaming services.

Anderson also said you can do this game with your family or friends across the country.

Each session is $99 and you can go to their website to book your game!