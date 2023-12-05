ParTee Shack is open in Greensboro!

A UNCG graduate and his business partner have turned an old Greensboro Winn-Dixie into an indoor entertainment complex.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember back in January we told you about a new mini-golf and go-kart spot coming to Greensboro.

It's called ParTee Shack and it's located at 3712 S. Holden Road where the old Winn-Dixie used to be, for those that remember.

A UNCG graduate and his business partner have turned the space into an indoor entertainment complex.

John Berger first brought the idea to a location in Raleigh.

He said he couldn't wait to get it to the Gate City.

"I always wanted to make my way back to Greensboro. I went to college at UNC Greensboro and so I'm super familiar with the area. I know that it's a growing area. A lot of families are starting to move here. Obviously, there's a big college network here with several four-year universities so it's a really great market for us. We want to be kind of in the mid-market it's not a huge huge one. It's a small family entertainment business and we focus on the family entertainment side. We want to make it accessible for any family regardless of our socioeconomic background or anything like that," Berger said.

