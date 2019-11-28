EDEN, N.C. — Thanksgiving dinner is perhaps the greatest meal of the year. Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, green bean casserole, brussel sprouts, honey baked ham; did I leave anything out?

You probably love the feast, but you also probably fear having heated conversations with family members

Sure, you love your family, but maybe you don't agree with all their political views and opinions. That's okay! There is a way to be civil and peaceful about this.

Dr. David Campt from Eden, North Carolina is an expert on this stuff. He helped develop a program that let's you practice having tough conversations before the big day comes.

You choose whether you're a liberal or conservative. The Chat Bot has a pretend conversation with you, giving you different options on what to say to the family member on the other end of the political spectrum.

The Bot gives you advice and reasons why to say some things and avoid others. It can be a useful tool.

Dr. Campt heads up a project called the White Ally Toolkit. Their goal is bridge the gap between people who can't seem to agree on things. They provide strategies to persuade people to see your perspective and strategies to question your own biases and beliefs.

All make for a great lesson before Thanksgiving Dinner.

Dr. Campt's advice doesn't stop there.

He has 12 Do's and Don'ts for having these conversations. That full strategy guide is below.