National Water Park Day and the hottest day of the year spent at Wet 'N Wild

Triad families beat the heat on National Water Park Day at Wet 'N Wild.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is the hottest day of the year and National Water Park Day all in one! Some Triad families are cooling down by spending the day in the water at Wet 'N Wild Emerald Pointe.

The park's manager of marketing and sales Kaylah Macauley said they increased the staff for the day to protect people from the heat and influx in guests.

"We'll add staff in roving positions, so you might see an extra lifegaurd in the water than what you are use to. So we are definitely on top of that, watching capacity to make sure we add staff where needed," Macauley said.

She says in addition to the park and staff changes, staff members have also been trained on the signs of heat related illnesses.

"We are saying alert more alert, staying on top of it. If we see anything, we will check on that person, pull them aside and offer them a cup of water," Macauley said. "We want to make sure they've had a snack thoughout the day and that they're getting some shade."

Macauley said they have made aditional changes at the park like adding more sprinklers to keep the concrete cool, allowing park guests to bring water bottles and having EMTs on standby for any heat related emergencies.

Donna Williamson came to the park with her family. She said her family is turning to the water to keep them safe in the heat. She said the park's prices and amenities make it the perfect location to spend National Water Park Day and the hottest day of the year.

"The price is reasonable when you come. I mean there's so much to do for the kids, there's a lot to do for everybody with the slides and all. So, yeah its a good time for the family," Williamson said.

Macauley said hours and ticket prices can be found on their website.