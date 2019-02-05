ASHEBORO, N.C. — Trying to plan something to do with your mom on Mother's Day weekend?

Why not a fun trip to the zoo?

The North Carolina Zoo is giving moms a $2 discount on admission on Sunday, May 12 only. The offer is for moms accompanied by one paid general admission - just mention the "Mother's Day Coupon" at the gate.

And on May 11 and May 12, a plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the North America Parking Lot. The sale is a unique opportunity to buy a variety of beautiful plants, and benefit the Zoo's Horticulture section.

RELATED: Powerful Photo Captures ‘Motherly’ Love As NC Zoo’s Chimp ‘Gerre’ Carries Her Newborn Baby

RELATED: NC Zoo Names Newest Baby Chimpanzee 'Obi'

RELATED: NC Zoo's Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden Opens

RELATED: NC Zoo's Alpha Female Chimpanzee 'Maggie' Dies at 46