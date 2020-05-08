Winston-Salem Dash inviting parents to a night out field trip!

The Dash are holding a parent field trip on August 14th! “The upcoming start of the 2020 school year is causing anxiety for a lot of parents, me included,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “We thought area parents might need a little getaway before virtual school begins on August 17.” Math, Zoom Meetings and Chromebooks are all prohibited at the event. Wake Forest Baptist Health will provide all guests with information on how to maintain positive mental health during the challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first 20 guests who register will receive a signed baseball from WS/FCS Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Brent Campbell.

The Dash have hosted several fun events since the team cancelled their season. Johnson told WFMY News 2, "Its been so rewarding when we have done these various promotions when I see the interaction we are able to have with the community. When we have free hot dog Mondays and they got huge smiles on our faces and they are thanking us for that, or a father and son playing catch on the field and they are thanking us for that, or when we are riding through a neighborhood with police and fire leading the way and we have Bolt in a convertible and waving to folks coming out on their front porch surprised and excited to get free ice cream and to see all the activity and its all been so rewarding to be part of these activities."