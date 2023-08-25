Thousands of WS/FCS teachers gather in Bowman Gray Stadium for a pep rally

The district celebrated teachers and staff ahead of school

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Ahead of the start of school, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools held a pep rally to celebrate teachers. As the district prepares for the 2023-2024 school year, they are celebrating their 60th year in the community.



"The biggest goal for this year is really around making sure that everyone of our students in every classroom or district experience what we’re calling deeper learning," Superintendent Tricia McManus said.



Some teachers are looking forward to starting the school year.



"I'm ready to break out a brand new writing station in my classroom and building those writing skills," Stacey Self said, "I'm looking forward to spending time with my students because that's why we are in education to build relationships with our kids."

She teaches at Morgan Elementary School.



Staff say it's not just about teaching subjects and educational skills, it's about helping students learn to grow into their emotions.



"It can get students through the challenges they may go through," Beverly Palmer said.

She is a an EC Resource Assistant for Meadowlark Middle School.



Throughout the week the district held events surrounding safety, transportation, and mental health.

School starts August 28th.

