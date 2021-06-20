Ways dads enrich their kids’ lives

Body language, Blanca Cobb details a father’s role in a child’s life.

Dads have a vital role in their daughters' lives. Dads' relationship with their daughters sets the standard on how little girls will believe that they should be treated by boys now and men later when they're women. If dad talks nicely to them, then that's the expectation. If dad respects their daughters' opinions and encourages her dreams, then that sets the standard for other boys now and men later when they're women. When it comes to their sons, dads are little boys' role models of what it means to be a man. And sons will be watching closely because they tend to mimic dads' behaviors.

Relationships between dads and their teens are essential too. Teens learn what they can turn to their dads for, like support, advice, hanging out, and maybe, they like talking to dad about specific topics. Dads should find opportunities to continue to connect with their teens. Teens are still learning from their dad, whether it's directly or indirectly. Dads set an example of how to problem solve, handle conflict, treat women, particularly by watching how dad treats the teen's mom. Dads are a wealth of information about life.