Celebrating Father’s Day without a Dad

Father’s Day might be a sad time for kids who don’t have regular contact with their dads. Blanca Cobb provides some tips for dealing with it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the US Census Bureau, 1 in 4 children live without their father. This means that Father's Day might be a sad time for kids who don't have regular contact with their dads because they may not see or be in touch with them. Here are suggestions on ways to help kids cope.

Ask your child how they feel about Father's Day. Remember that different kids will have different emotions. Some will be sad, others might be angry, and others will say that they don't care. There isn't just one emotion; they can feel more than one way. When talking to kids about Father's Day, be careful not to project your feelings and opinions about their dad into the conversation. Your opinions could influence the child's thoughts; they might hide their feelings to protect your emotional state.

To help kids who miss their dads, you can celebrate other men who've played a significant role in your child's life, such as a paternal figure, grandfather, uncle, or family friend. Sometimes, kids push back because the male figure isn't their dad. Depending on how you feel about it, you can explain that sometimes parental figures can be more than mom or dad. It can be other adults who love them and who want the best for them. Second, you can plan a day of fun activities to help distract them. Third, you can use this experience as a life lesson to help build resiliency to situations you wish you didn't have to face.