Financial planning isn't fun, but you can do it

Scott Braddock with Scott Braddock Financial recommends saving any amount that you can, no matter how small it may be.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Financial stability and prosperity begin with smart money management. Whether you're just starting on your financial journey or looking to optimize your existing strategies, understanding the basics of saving, spending, and retirement accounts like Roth IRA and 401(k) is crucial.

Saving and Spending

Establishing a healthy balance between these two practices is vital for financial well-being. Create a budget that outlines your income, fixed expenses, and leisure spending. Prioritize saving by setting aside a portion of your income each month for emergencies, future goals, and retirement. Some experts recommend saving at least 20% of your income, but any amount is good — $5, $10, whatever you can save matters!

Roth IRA vs. 401(k): Understanding the Difference

Both Roth IRAs and 401(k)s are popular retirement savings vehicles, but they have distinct features and benefits.

Roth IRA: An individual retirement account that allows you to contribute after-tax dollars. The key advantage is that qualified withdrawals, including earnings, are tax-free in retirement. This makes Roth IRAs an excellent choice for individuals who expect to be in a higher tax bracket during retirement or those seeking tax diversification in their retirement portfolio.

401(k): An employer-sponsored retirement plan that enables employees to contribute a portion of their pre-tax income. Employers often match a percentage of these contributions, making it a valuable benefit. While contributions are tax-deferred, withdrawals in retirement are subject to income tax. 401(k)s are ideal for those who want to take advantage of employer matches and reduce their taxable income in the present.