Find your life’s fulfillment: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains why realizing your purpose can change your life forever.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a spiritual writing which says a double-minded person is unstable in all their ways.

Our instability is an indication we are living between two mindsets one that has perfected the way we can destroy ourselves and another that seeks healing for ourselves.

This internal tug of war reflects in our behavior and this is destructive. We cannot heal ourselves as long as we see ourselves as our own enemy.

We cannot devise a plan to overcome our darkness until we see we deserve light to manifest within.

We are indeed our worse enemy and an enemy who knows your next move, is the enemy that will destroy you every time. Go to war with a strategy and I promise you will win.