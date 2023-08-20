Finding inner peace during international peace month

Blanca Cobb talks about finding peace and why it’s important to a health life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — August is International Peace Month. When we think of peace, we typically think of peace between countries and with other people. However, we're talking about internal peace and why it's important. Inner peace is a state of calmness within yourself even though you might have external problems or pressures. What's that saying, "Accept what you can't control."

Inner peace is important to your emotional health because you're less likely to be quickly triggered by stress, and you can keep your emotions at bay to think more clearly. In turn, your stress levels are more maintained evenly. You're more able to think instead of react, which invites more peaceful resolutions.

One of the best things to do to get more peace in your life is to avoid negative people who drag you down. Believe it or not, you're influenced by their actions and way of thinking.