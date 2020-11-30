How to focus on finishing the year strong

Between 2020 in general and the holiday season in full swing, it may feel hard to stay motivated. Positive thinking can help change that.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many people, the end of 2020 is a cause for celebration after such a trying year.

We’re still experiencing a fallout because of the coronavirus pandemic with the struggling economy, social restrictions, canceled travel plans. And the holiday season is in full swing. Adding all these things together, you might not be feeling very motivated to finish the year strong.

A good starting place is to examine your list of tasks, projects, jobs that need to be done by the end of the year.

Prioritize by importance and due date. Figure out what doesn’t have to be done or what a couple of tasks can be combined into one. And then figure out what you need (skills, supplies, time) in order to accomplish the tasks.

Here are a few obstacles that might get in your way. You get stuck on doing stuff that takes you in a different direction like a different task/goal.

So, it’s a good idea to jot of list of things to not do so that you don’t get off course. And stop getting in your own way by doubting yourself, criticizing yourself, giving up. Show yourself that you can do this.