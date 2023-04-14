First responder and volunteer recall violent tornado that ripped through Guilford and Rockingham counties

Back in 2018, an EF-2 tornado spun through Guilford and Rockingham County. A first responder and a volunteer think back on the fifth anniversary.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Five years later and people still haven't forgotten the violent tornado that ripped through Guilford and Rockingham counties.

"We could hear it getting rough and it was just a couple of minutes later that's when we got the call that there was a tornado in the area," said Reidsville Rescue Squad Chief, Joel Madren.

It first touched down in East Greensboro, staying on the ground in Guilford County for 16 miles.

Laila Hosseinzadeh remembers being on the other side of the city when it happened.

"Maybe 15 minutes down the road and seeing how it could effect one area so strongly and not even effect the area that I was in was very surprising," said Hosseinzadeh.

The storm continued along US-29 toward Rockingham County, spinning North, it weakened only slightly, injuring about a dozen people.

Madren responded.

"The one mobile home it lifted..it up took it completely across the roadway and threw it into a house on the other side of the road. There we had a couple of children and an adult that were injured from that. They were transported to the hospital," said Madren.

Countless homes, cars, and buildings were destroyed.

"It took a long time to get the trees up and get the debris out and really get back to order I would say it's probably still some out there that it hadn't been completely cleaned up," Madren recalled.

Those who were there say many people came out to help clean up the mess.

"I and many other people were just on the scene over there going door to door and taking food and water bottles and necessities," said Hosseinzadeh.