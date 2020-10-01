GREENSBORO, N.C. — One week down 51 to go.

Are you keeping up with your fitness New Year's resolutions?

If you are still looking for a place to call home, Orangetheory Fitness in Greensboro wants you to stop on by and give their workout a try.

The classes are hour-long HIIT (High-intensity interval training) workout that incorporates cardio, rowers, strength training and floor exercises.

"Expect to get sweaty. You are never going to walk out the doors here feeling like yeah that was easy," Val Amsterdam head coach said.

Each class has a coach that guides the workout.

"We tell you where we want you, how long we want you there for what color in the heart rate zone we want you at, and all that is going to lead you to that extra calorie burn long after this workout is over, " Amsterdam said.

Amsterdam said you can expect to burn anywhere from 400-1,000 calories per class.

You will wear a heart rate monitor that tracks that information on a monitor in the middle of the room.