Five-year-old learns what to do during an active shooter situation at Winston-Salem training

Community members, including a five-year-old learned what to do during an active shooter situation Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "Hide, hide, and go to the exit and get out," answered five-year-old, Kyle Turner.

The lesson, how to respond to an active shooter situation, it's an important one because these days no school, church, or street is sacred.

"Children are getting killed, the children are killing children," said Omega Psi Phi member, George Harris.

All the violence, it's the reason Winston-Salem police are giving the training.

"When you feel something is not right that's when you need to follow your senses," said officer, V.C. Costner.

Officer Costner shared three things to remember if you're in an active shooter situation.

"Run, avoid, run and avoid, denying access to the person, hiding and getting away from them, defend, fight same thing," Costner explained.

The Omega Psi Phi chapter put on the event that taught attendees an acronym, ADD, it stands for avoid, deny, and defend.

"I can repeat it and it sounds trite, but it's not it's real there are people who want to play hero and it's not a good idea," said Harris.

Officer Costner hopes that if the time comes, people will be prepared.

"If somebody would've come in here right now from that street and they would be running in that door, I would probably go right there on out that door because I don't know where they're running from," Costner explained.

Harris said he plans to go home Friday night and share his takeaways with his son and grandson.