WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The undead took over a Winston-Salem State University dining hall this Halloween, and put on a "Thriller" of a performance for students.

The flash mob danced to the ever-classic "Thriller" by Michael Jackson.

Dozens of students wore ghoulish makeup and dressed in tattered clothes, bringing the whole feel of the music video to life!

We are living for these undead dance moves!

