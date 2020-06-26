'We lost one of our best': Florida trooper, retired Marine dies following a lengthy illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol in Jacksonville is mourning the death of one of their troopers who died on Wednesday after battling a lengthy illness.
In a tweet, the FHP wrote: "Yesterday, we lost one of our best."
Trooper Derrick Lamar was escorted by his fellow troopers from the hospital for final preparations. His "brothers and sisters" in blue saluted him as he arrived.
"Sometimes the body is not as strong as the spirit. He was a true warrior & never stopped fighting. His contagious smile & constant laughter will always be remembered. God bless brother," The FHP wrote as a departing message.
Lamar was also a retired U.S. Marine, according to the FHP.
