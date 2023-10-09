Focusing on self-improvement this September

Blanca Cobb explains the importance of self-improvement and how it can impact your life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is Self-Improvement Month. A time to reflect on what's going well and what isn't in your life. And finding ways to make things better. A common misunderstanding about self-improvement is that it means something is wrong with you or that you're broken. Self-improvement is about growth. Another misconception is that self-improvement is a one-time thing. It's a journey and continuous. However, too much self-improvement can lead to feelings of inadequacy and never measuring up. There has to be a balance between improving yourself and enjoying your life.

There are several ways that self-improvement increases your life satisfaction. One way is that you understand yoursweelf better, which means that you can align your goals with your values. You increase your resilience and coping with life's struggles by learning new skills and ways to handle setbacks. You also tend to reduce regrets because you're less likely to pass up opportunities.

Self-improvement impacts your relationships because you're more aware of your triggers, desires, and wants, and it becomes easier to set boundaries. Additionally, you can become more effective in solving conflicts, which leads to faster resolutions. You can also influence others to seek their journeys of self-improvement.