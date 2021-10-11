Follow your inner tuition: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains how a Maya Angelou quote can lead us down the right path.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maya Angelou said it perfectly: When a person tells or shows you who they are, believe them the first time. We all have that intuition of people but tend to deny our feeling giving some the benefit of the doubt. However, that doubt screams loud when the mask comes off. Only time will expose true intention and character.

You must escape the grip of people who want to control you preventing you from being you. Never hold a person beyond the assignment they were created for concerning your life.

Remember some are for a reason, some for a season, some for a lifetime. Let's stop placing reason and season people in permanent lifetime roles. Keep in mind you become who you surround yourself with and you don't want to be a them to those in your life.

This is Coach LaMonte. Make today your best Youday! I'll see you tomorrow.

