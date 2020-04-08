A meal deal perfect for foodies

1618 Midtown holds a "supper club" a few times a month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the pandemic hit foodies all across the world were stopped in their tracks. The idea of sitting down at a nice restaurant getting a hot meal of delicious food was a distant memory. Until now.

1618 Midtown restaurant has the answer now that the regulations are eased just a bit. General Manager and Sommelier Stacey Land says it is perfect timing for their "Supper Club Saturdays".

"We just thought now that we can get a limited number of people in seats we should give them what they've been missing. Upscale food at an affordable price and paired with wine and a pastry." said Land.

"We are keeping that same quality that they have grown to expect from us all the while keeping everyone safe in the way we handle our reservations and separating the tables," Land continued.